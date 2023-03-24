Lizzo Summoned To Jury Duty

PRPhotos.com

Just like any other American, Lizzo was summoned to jury duty, but after she posted about it on TikTok, she was dismissed.

She had been documenting the process of getting ready for the court, and posted that she was “really stressed about it.” She was worried that her case might be “gruesome.”

She even had her wardrobe picked out for court, which was her own clothing line.

Whether an official saw her posts, or someone realized that her high profile would be a distraction to the case, no one knows, but Lizzo was ultimately dismissed from her call to duty.

