Lizzo Tells Destiny’s Child She Saw Them Perform At Walmart

Thanks to the recent Grammy Awards, Lizzo has now met all members of Destiny’s Child and told them personally what an inspiration they’ve been to her. She had set a goal to tell every member of the group that she saw them perform at Walmart in the fifth grade and even skipped school to do it.

After telling Beyonce from the Grammy stage, “You changed my life,” she was later introduced to Kelly Rowland at an after-party dinner.”

She says the first member she met was Michelle Williams and that was “years ago” at Bonnaroo.

Group photos were posted on social media this week.

