Lizzo To Launch Shapewear Brand

Lizzo announced online that she’s launching a shapewear company named Yitty. She said it’s a dream she’s had for 5 years and it will happen soon. According to the Yitty website, it launches April 12.

Lizzo said that it’s “Shapewear you can wear Underwear, Overwear, Anywhere. For Every Damn Body. 6X to Xs.

Famous for celebrating all body shapes, sizes and colors, she recently debuted her Prime Video show, Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, which follows her search for backup dancers to join her on tour.

Lizzo is launching a shapewear company named Yitty. It launches April 12. Lizzo said that it’s “Shapewear you can wear Underwear, Overwear, Anywhere. For Every Damn Body. 6X to Xs.

