Lola Young Says She Is “Going Away For A While” Following Onstage Collapse

After collapsing on stage at the All Things Go Festival on Saturday (September 27), English pop star Lola Young announced she is stepping away from music to focus on her mental health and has canceled all upcoming commitments indefinitely. In an Instagram message on Tuesday (September 30), Young wrote: “I’m going away for a while. It pains me to say I have to cancel everything for the foreseeable future. Thank you for all the love and support. I’m so sorry to let anyone down who has bought a ticket to see me, it hurts me more than you know.” The incident over the weekend followed Young’s last-minute withdrawal from a previous performance due to a “sensitive matter” related to her mental health, which led to her canceling her scheduled festival appearance in Washington, D.C. on Sunday. Young closed her post by adding, “I really hope you’ll give me a second chance once I’ve had some time to work on myself and come back stronger. Love you all, Lola x.” (Billboard)