Loni Love Made Her Boyfriend Sign An NDA

During Monday's (March 9th) episode of The Real, Loni Love revealed that she made her boyfriend James Welsh sign a non disclosure agreement went they first started dating. She told her co-hosts, “If you know you’re coming up and the world and things are happening – cause you notice how all of a sudden Jessica Simpson and all them are writing these books and they’re telling their side of the story and everything. Possibly, if they had an NDA, they couldn’t do that. Cause that could ruin your brand… it could hurt you as a person.”

She continued, “…I made James sign one… Because the NDA isn’t for him, it’s because of the people around him."

Loni has been dating her boyfriend for over a year.

ADRIENNE BAILON SAYS SHE DOESN'T WASH HER HANDS AFTER USING THE BATHROOM AT HOME

In other news, Loni's co-host Adrienne Bailon revealed on a recent episode that she doesn't wash her hands after using the bathroom at home. The ladies were discussing the spread of the coronavirus and the importance of washing your hands and that's when Adrienne revealed that she doesn't wash her hands when she use the bathroom at home because it's her house and her stuff and she says her hands aren't touching her private parts, toilet paper is.

Adrienne Bailon doesnt wash her hands after using the bathroom : https://audio.pulsewebcontent.com/MP3/2020/03_mar/AdrienneDoesntWashHerHandsAfterUsingBathroom.mp3