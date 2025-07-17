Lorde And Caroline Polacheck Featured On First New Blood Orange Album In Six Years, ‘Essex Honey’

Blood Orange continues to share previews of his first album in six years, Essex Honey, with the release of two new singles on Thursday (July 17): “Mind Loaded” featuring Lorde, Mustafa, and Caroline Polachek, and “Somewhere in Between.” This continues the recent collaboration between Lorde and Blood Orange mastermind, Dev Hynes, who did production work on the pop superstar’s new album, Virgin. Essex Honey, set for release on August 29, explores themes of sorrow and escapism, with Hynes collaborating with a diverse range of artists, including Daniel Caesar, Tirzah, the Durutti Column, Wet’s Kelly Zutrau, and author Zadie Smith, marking the first time she has lent her singing voice to an album. “Essex Honey is an album tinted with grief and loss, working towards acceptance and resolution, at a time when the culture is collectively feeling grief and loss, collectively trying to work towards resolution and acceptance,” reads a press release for the album. (Rolling Stone)