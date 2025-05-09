Lorde Announces 2025 Ultrasound World Tour

Getty Images

On Thursday (May 8), Lorde announced the dates and details of her 2025 Ultrasound World Tour in support of her fourth studio album, Virgin, set to be released on June 27. The North American leg of the arena tour kicks off on September 17 in Austin, and concludes on October 22 in Seattle, while stopping in Chicago, Nashville, Toronto, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Las Vegas, Portland, and more. The tour will feature special guests Japanese House, Blood Orange, Nilüfer Yanya, Chanel Beads, Empress Of, Jim-E Stack (who produced Virgin), and Oklou on select dates. “Every show I play is a collaboration between you and me,” Lorde said in her tour announcement. “We meet in a room and we make music together, our bodies and the machines in search of something bigger together. 12 years of meeting up and making sound that’s just for us. Since last time I’ve been stripping away unnecessary layers, finding us more room to move. I think that Ultrasound could be our masterpiece.” Ticket presale starts on Wednesday (May 14), with general on-sale starting on Friday (May 16). (Rolling Stone)