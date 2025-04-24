Lorde Finally Shares Long-Teased New Song, “What Was That,” And Music Video

Getty Images

Lorde has made a triumphant return with her hypnotic new synth-pop single, “What Was That.” The track is the first taste of the Grammy-winning singer’s highly-anticipated fourth album, with the confessional lyrics of the new song reminiscent of Lorde’s celebrated Melodrama era. The release of “What Was That” is accompanied by a visually striking music video shot in New York, featuring Lorde exploring the city alone before finally dancing in Washington Square Park amidst a chaotic meet-up with thousands of fans. Before she dropped “What Was That,” Lorde shared a voice note with her fans where she confessed, “I’ve never felt more intentional with every single piece of what I’m doing. There’s such a deep ethos behind all of it, and it all braids together in the end.” The singer calls the single “one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written,” while adding, “I really think this song is the music of my rebirth.” (Rolling Stone)