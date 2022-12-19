Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Spotted Out In West Hollywood

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris were spotted out and about in West Hollywood, Calif. this past weekend. According to The Neighborhood Talk, the two were spotted on Saturday night leaving Olivetta. The two arrived together at around 8:15 and left at 10:30.

Damson was escorted to the passenger back seat of his Escalade by his personal security. His security then walked back in to escort Lori to the other side of the Cadillac behind the drivers seat.

The two later went to Catch Steak to join friends for Zack Bia’s birthday. The two waited for all of the photographers to leave before sneaking out of Catch Steak close to midnight.