Lori Harvey Opens Up About Relationship With Michael B. Jordan

Lori Harvey has opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Michael B. Jordan. During an interview with The Real, Harvey said, “We just really balance each other. I really do believe in the statement when they say, 'when you know you know.' And I think that really applies to our situation and we just have a really good time together. He’s so sweet, very attentive. He listens to me and the things that I say that I want and he really makes an effort.”

When asked about the sexiest thing he's done for her, Harvey said, “Oh my goodness! Honestly, he’s really good at all the big things, Valentine’s Day, birthdays, all that, but it’s the little things, the everyday things that I think really is what makes him special like he just listens to me when I talk.”

She continued, “Even the other day I just been saying I really just wanted to go to a farmer’s market, so he called me one Sunday morning and was like, ‘what are you doing, I’m going to come pick you up and he took me an hour away to this really cute farmer’s market and we had the best day. So, it’s things like that.”