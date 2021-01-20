Lori Harvey Says Michael B. Jordan ‘Loves It Here’

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan continue to showcase their love on social media. Yesterday (January 19th), Lori posted a photo of her and the actor in front of a bathroom mirror, along with the caption, “He Love it here.” Michael responded, “Nah she love it here … welcome home.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, an insider said that the two have been friends for years and “are really into each other.” They have also met one another's families.

Meanwhile, Gossip In The City reported that the relationship is a PR stunt to help change Michael's image and to promote an upcoming movie. Friends of Michael say that his team wants to change the narrative that he isn't in to black women. The site also reported that Lori has signed a deal with The Shade Room for exclusive content and an interview.