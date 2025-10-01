Louis Tomlinson Announces ‘How Did We Get Here?’ 2026 World Tour

Following Louis Tomlinson’s recent announcement of the upcoming release of his third solo album, How Did I Get Here?, on January 23, and sharing the project’s lead single, “Lemonade,” the former One Direction star just revealed North American dates on his 2026 How Did We Get Here? World Tour. The 28-date arena run is set to kick off on June 3 in Vancouver, stopping in major music markets like Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Montreal, and Atlanta, before concluding on July 24 in Miami. Ticket presales begin October 8, with general on-sales starting October 10. “I sum it up as ‘The record I always deserved to make,’” Tomlinson says of his new project, while adding, “For the first time now, I’m allowing myself to be the artist I’d always hoped to be.” Prior to the tour, Tomlinson will headline the first U.S. installment of his Away From Home festival in Cooperstown, New York, on October 4-5, alongside Lauv, Plain White T’s, and Steve Aoki. (Billboard)