Louis Tomlinson Drops Surprise Live Album From World Tours

Getty Images

Louis Tomlinson has marked the end of his recent world tours — spanning three years and covering 170 shows in 47 countries across 5 continents — with a special album called Live. The surprise release features recordings of 15 different shows in 15 different cities.

“I’ve been lucky enough to spend the last 3 years touring the world twice over, the feeling I get sharing those live moments will be with me forever,” said Tomlinson in a statement. “To be able to record these songs from all over the world and put them out as an album like this feels so special, and a real tribute to the fans who make each and every show feel unique and incredible. Thank you! Enjoy!”

The album features popular songs like “We Made It,” “Walls,” “Written All Over Your Face,” “Silver Tongues,” and “Out of My System” from Tomlinson’s solo albums. The digital version is available now, with physical editions set to release in August.

