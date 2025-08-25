Louis Tomlinson Is Bringing His Self-Curated ‘Away From Home Festival’ To New York

Louis Tomlinson is bringing his self-curated ‘Away From Home Festival’ to the U.S. for the first time, with the former One Direction singer set to headline the two-day event scheduled to take place on October 4 and 5 at Brewery on Ommegang in Cooperstown, New York. The festival, which has previously been held in cities like London, Malaga, and Mérida, features performances by Steve Aoki, Lauv, Plain White T’s, Daya, Pale Waves, Circa Waves, Dirty Blonde, Florence Road, Isaac Anderson, and Michael Blackwell, with Abbie McCarthy serving as a guest DJ for the event. Ticket pre-sale begins on Tuesday (August 26), followed by a general on-sale starting on Thursday (August 28). Tomlinson initially created the Away From Home Festival as a free event in London to celebrate the return of live music after the pandemic and to thank his fans for their continued support. (Rolling Stone)