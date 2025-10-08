Louis Tomlinson Says He “Can’t Foresee A Time” When He’d Be Comfortable With A One Direction Reunion

In a new interview for a Rolling Stone UK cover story, Louis Tomlinson reveals that he has ruled out the possibility of a One Direction reunion taking place anytime soon. The singer admits that he once considered the idea of the boy band eventually doing something together again, “even if it’s just one big show,” but now the prospect feels “infinitely more complicated” following the death of bandmate Liam Payne last year. “Right now, I can’t foresee a time where I would actually feel comfortable doing that,” Tomlinson says of a possible 1D reunion, while admitting that performing as a four-piece with Niall Horan, Harry Styles, and Zayn Malik would “feel like something else, almost.” Tomlinson will reunite with his former bandmate Malik in a forthcoming Netflix documentary series exploring their friendship and personal lives, while also preparing to release his third solo album, How Did I Get Here?, in January. (Rolling Stone)