Louisville Mayor To Be Investigated Over The Handling Of Breonna Taylor Case

Reports say that Greg Fischer, the Mayor of Louisville, Kentucky will be investigated for the handling of the Breonna Taylor case, the death of David McAtee, and the protests that followed. According to CNN, the Louisville Metro Council's decision to investigate “action and inaction” was made earlier this week.

While the investigation has not happened yet, the The Government Oversight and Audit Committee says it plans to subpoena former Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Steved Conrad, and current Chief Robert Schroeder as part of its investigation.

There is as yet no timeline for the probe.

