Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta Stars Scrappy And Bambi Have Separated

Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta stars Scrappy and Bambi have reportedly called it quits after five years of marriage. According to the Jasmine Brand, sources say that the two have unfollowed each other on Instagram and have deleted their pics together. In addition, sources say the two spent New Year's Eve separately.

On the last season of Love & Hip-Hop:Atlanta, Scrappy and Bambi seemed to have marital issues and most of the issues stemmed from Scrappy's mom Momma Dee butting into their marriage.

The two have three children together.