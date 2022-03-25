Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood Star ,Apple Watts Involved In Serious Car Accident

Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywood star Apple Watts is hospitalized after being involved in a serious car accident earlier this week. According to People, on Wednesday morning (March 23rd), Watts, 36, was traveling on Northbound I-15 between Los Angeles and Las Vegas when her black Mercedes and a Ford F250 pickup truck collided, causing her car to flip multiple times and burst into flames.

Watts was pulled to safety by a passenger in the pickup truck and life-flighted to a University Medical Center in Las Vegas with “major injuries.” Watts’ sister told The Shade Room that the reality star is “unresponsive at the moment” and injuries include a “fractured skull, a broken spine, and a shattered arm.” A family friend told the outlet that Watts is expected to have difficulties with “everyday functions such as walking and feeding herself due to injuries.”