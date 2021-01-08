Love & Hip-HopFranchise Filming New Shows In Pods

PRPhotos.com

Reports say that the Love & Hip-Hop franchise are taking new precautions in order to move forward with production amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to The Jasmine Brand, soures say that shows will be filmed in pods and cast members will only be allowed to film and interact with a limited number of people from the show. A source said, “Usually the cast mingles with one another, filming with each other on a variety of scenes and there’s no limitations to who they can and can’t shoot with.”

The source continued, “With COVID, they can’t do that anymore. They’re trying to limit how many people each cast member is exposed to throughout the season. It’s going to be tricky, but they’re going to try it.”

Sources added that COVID testing will also be done regularly.