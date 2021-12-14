Love & Marriage:Huntsville’s Martell Holt’s Mistress Claims Maurice And Marsau Cheated On Their Wives

Arionne Curry, the mistress of Love & Marriage: Huntsville's Martell Holt, has accused co-stars Maurice and Marsau Scott of cheating on their wives. Curry uploaded a few posts on her Instagram Stories, with one of a throwback photo of the men from the show and accused Maurice of cheating.

She wrote, “I WAS HERE I BOUT TOOK THE PICTURE I DIDN’T JUST SHOW UP I WAS INVITED AND COULDN’T, BELIEVE THE LINEBACKER, MAURICE WAS SEXING. I IMMEDIATELY WENT UPSTAIRS AND ASKED MARTELL WHAT’S KIMMI LOOK LIKE BECAUSE I COULDN’T BELIEVE MY EYES.”

Arionne also alluded to having knowledge and proof that Marsau Scott cheated on his wife, LaTisha Scott, as well.