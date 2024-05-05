Home » R&B News » Lovers & Friends Festival In Las Vegas Canceled Over Weather Concerns

Lovers & Friends Festival In Las Vegas Canceled Over Weather Concerns

Saturday’s Lovers & Friends Festival, set to take place outdoors at Las Vegas Festival Grounds, was canceled by organizers late Friday evening due to dangerous winds. The one-day music festival, which was set to feature performances by Usher, Janet Jackson, Alicia Keys, Gwen Stefani, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Backstreet Boys, and others, was forced to take necessary precautions and ultimately canceled the entire day of music.

Usher expressed his disappointment to his fans with a post on X. “Mannn… I’m just as disappointed as you are. We were getting ready to turn up and celebrate today. I’m sorry we won’t get to see each other today, but know that I am always working on something to express my heartfelt gratitude for each and every one of you who continue to support me.” According to event organizers, fans should receive a refund for their tickets within 30 days. (Billboard)

