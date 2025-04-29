Luke Combs Joined By Garth Brooks And Good Charlotte At Stagecoach, Plays With Backstreet Boys After His Set

Getty Images

Luke Combs closed out the final night of Stagecoach on Sunday (April 27) by delivering a high-energy performance that featured surprise guest appearances by Garth Brooks and Good Charlotte. Starting the show with a bang, Combs brought out fellow country star Bailey Zimmerman for their duet, “Back Up Plan,” before captivating the audience with unexpected appearances by Good Charlotte, who performed hits like “The Anthem” and “Where the Wild Things Are” alongside Combs. Closing the set with his hit “Ain’t No Love in Oklahoma,” Combs invited the legendary Garth Brooks on stage to sing the crowd favorite, “Friends in Low Places.” The country star’s memorable night continued as he made a surprise appearance at the Palomino for a late-night set with the Backstreet Boys, performing their Grammy-nominated 1999 hit, “I Want It That Way,” with Combs even busting out some dance moves with the chart-topping boy band. (Variety)