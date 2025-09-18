Machine Gun Kelly Announces Massive ‘Lost Americana World Tour’

On Wednesday (September 17), MGK (Machine Gun Kelly) announced the dates and details of his massive Lost Americana World Tour. The rap-turned-rock star will be supporting his Bob Dylan-endorsed new album, Lost Americana, with a global headline run across North America, Europe, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand that marks MGK’s biggest headline tour of his career. Kicking off on November 18 in Glendale, Arizona, the tour features 15 North American shows through December, a European leg starting February 2026, UK and Ireland dates in March, and Australian and New Zealand shows in April, before concluding with more North American dates from May to July. Jelly Roll is clearly excited about his friend MGK’s tour, commenting on his post, “Huge huge huge huge. Wow. LETS GOOOO! Im popping up to at least 10 [shows].” Support acts include Wiz Khalifa, Julia Wolf, honestav, Beauty School Dropout, DE’WAYNE, Mod Sun, and Emo Night at select dates on the tour, with tickets going on sale September 25 following pre-sales starting on September 22. (NME)