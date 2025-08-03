Machine Gun Kelly Claims He Refused ‘Sinners’ Audition Because ‘I Wouldn’t Say’ The N-Word’

Machine Gun Kelly revealed that he was set to audition for a vampire role in Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, but turned it down due to his unwillingness to say a racial slur during the audition process. On The Pat McAfee Show, Kelly explained that the role was for the character of the “second vampire,” who was required to use the n-word in the script. Kelly stated, “I wouldn’t do it.” He acknowledged his aspirations to act in movies, but noted that it “just hasn’t panned out that way” for him. Kelly expressed his belief that the “angels will put something in the works” and that his opportunities will align with the “universal timing.” The Sinners role ultimately went to Peter Dreimanis. (Variety)