Macklemore Shares “Hind’s Hall” Track In Support Of Pro-Palestine Protestors And Gaza Ceasefire

Macklemore has posted a brand new song called “Hind’s Hall” on his social media channels. The track is named after the building at Columbia University that student protestors recently occupied, and speaks out in support of the protestors and their calls for a free Palestine and demands for a ceasefire to the war in Gaza. An accompanying music video highlights Macklemore’s lyrics while video clips reinforce the political and humanitarian causes that the protestors are supporting. In the track, the Seattle rapper condemns the politicians who are supporting the conflict as well as the music industry that has mostly remained silent about the war. “Hind’s Hall” has yet to hit streaming services, but once it does Macklemore has promised to donate all of the streaming proceeds from the track to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA). (Pitchfork)