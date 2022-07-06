Macy Gray Apologizes For Comments About Trans People

Macy Gray has apologized for comments she made about trans people, saying that she was misunderstood. During a recent appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Macy said, “I will say this, and everyone’s gonna hate me, but as a woman, just because you go change your parts, doesn’t make you a woman. Sorry, I know that for a fact.”

Macy later cleared things up, telling Entertainment Tonight, “I have nothing but love for the LGBTQ+ and transgender community and have been a supporter since day one. My statement on Piers Morgan was grossly misunderstood. I don't hate anyone. I respect everyone's right to feel comfortable in their bodies and live their own truth.”