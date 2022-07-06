Home » R&B News » Macy Gray Apologizes For Comments About Trans People

Macy Gray Apologizes For Comments About Trans People

Posted on

Macy Gray has apologized for comments she made about trans people, saying that she was misunderstood. During a recent appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Macy said, “I will say this, and everyone’s gonna hate me, but as a woman, just because you go change your parts, doesn’t make you a woman. Sorry, I know that for a fact.”

Macy later cleared things up, telling Entertainment Tonight, “I have nothing but love for the LGBTQ+ and transgender community and have been a supporter since day one. My statement on Piers Morgan was grossly misunderstood. I don't hate anyone. I respect everyone's right to feel comfortable in their bodies and live their own truth.”

Related Articles

Bette Midler Faces Backlash For Criticizing Trans-Inclusive Language
Chris Brown Calls Out Media For Lack Of Support Of Breezy Album
Lala Kent Says Randall Emmett ‘Tackled’ Her When She Confronted Him About Cheating
The Creator Of ‘Friends’ Donates $4 Million To Apologize For The Show’s Lack Of Diversity
R. Kelly Sentenced To 30 Years In Prison For Sex Trafficking & Racketeering
Alec Baldwin Is Dragged On Twitter For Interviewing Woody Allen