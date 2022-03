PRPhotos.com

Macy Gray took to social media to ask fans if LeBron James was laughing at her during her NBA All Star performance of the "Star Spangled Banner." During her performance, LeBron was show on camera smiling and struggling to keep himself from laughing.

Macy created a TikTok video earlier this week asking fans, “Ya’ll really think Lebron was laughing at me?” She added, "I heard he wasn’t but maybe ????? #LeBron #NBA #macygray #nationalanthem."