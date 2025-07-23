Madame Tussauds Reveals 13 New Taylor Swift Wax Figures Inspired By Her ‘Eras Tour’ Looks

Madame Tussauds made history on Wednesday (July 23) by unveiling 13 new Taylor Swift wax figures inspired by her Eras Tour outfits, created by 40 artists over the course of 14 months. The figures will be featured in 13 cities across four continents, marking the largest multi-figure launch in Madame Tussauds’ 250-year history. Each wax figure showcases iconic stage looks from Swift’s tour, reproduced with the involvement of the original designers. Hollywood gets the Speak Now Taylor, while Las Vegas receives the Fearless design, New York City has the Midnights figure, Orlando gets Swift in Reputation attire, and Nashville is home to Taylor’s evermore look. “The phenomenal success of her record-smashing tour is the perfect moment for Madame Tussauds to immortalize with 13 figures – Taylor’s lucky number – across four continents to ensure we’re reaching as many fans as possible,” says Madame Tussauds global brand director Laura Sheard. This monumental project follows the unveiling of Swift’s first Madame Tussauds wax figure in New York City in 2010. (People)