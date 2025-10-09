Madonna Belatedly Celebrates 30th Anniversary Of ‘Bedtime Stories’ By Releasing ‘Untold Chapter’ EP

Madonna will belatedly celebrate the 30th anniversary of her 1994 album, Bedtime Stories, with a new EP, Bedtime Stories – The Untold Chapter, which is set to be released on November 28. The EP features eight tracks including remixes, alternate mixes, and unreleased demos such as “Right on Time” (which is available to stream now), “Let Your Guard Down,” and “Love Won’t Wait,” which was later recorded by Take That’s Gary Barlow in 1997. Highlights include new mixes of singles “Secret” and “Human Nature,” as well as a short mix of “Freedom,” originally recorded during the Bedtime Stories sessions. The EP will be available digitally, on vinyl, and as part of a 2-CD reissue alongside the original album, which will also be issued on silver vinyl. Preorders for all formats are now live. Madonna recently reopened her musical vault by finally dropping the planned-but-never-released remix companion to Ray of Light, Veronica Electronica, and is preparing to release a new album in 2026 after reuniting with Warner Records. (Rolling Stone)