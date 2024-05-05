Madonna Finishes World Tour In Front Of Her Largest Crowd Ever In Rio

Getty Images

Madonna completed her 80-show world tour on Saturday night with a free concert at Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana Beach that drew an estimated crowd of 1.6 million fans. The 65-year-old Queen of Pop delivered hits from throughout her legendary four decade career during the 2-hour+ finale of her hugely successful The Celebration Tour. “Here we are, the most beautiful place in the world,” Madonna said early in her performance. “This is magic.”

The Brazilian pop superstar Annita joined the set as a special guest, as did the Brazilian drag star Pabllo Vittar, as well as four of Madonna’s six children. The throngs of enthusiastic fans who packed the 2.4 mile stretch of the iconic Rio beach helped make the joyous performance the largest concert of Madonna’s entire career. (Rolling Stone)