Madonna, Mariah Carey & More Named To National Recording Registry

Madonna‘s album, Like a Virgin, Mariah Carey‘s single, “All I Want For Christmas is You,” and Queen Latifah‘s album All Hail The Queen, have been added to the National Recording Registry at the Library of Congress.

Other notables include Led Zeppelin‘s “Stairway To Heaven,” Jimmy Buffett‘s “Margaritaville.” John Lennon‘s “Imagine.” is the first recording by a former Beatle to be honored. The Beatles‘ Sgt. Pepper album was inducted in 2003.

The induction of “Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This)” by Eurythmics comes just months after they were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

25 entries are selected and announced each year by the Library of Congress.

