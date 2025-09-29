Madonna Opens Up About Her Family And Spirituality In First Ever Podcast Appearance

Madonna made her first-ever podcast appearance on Monday (September 29) during a new episode of Jay Shetty’s On Purpose. The 67-year-old Queen of Pop opened up about her decades-long spiritual journey, which began before the birth of her first child, Lourdes Leon, and has continued to profoundly shape her life and success. “My soul’s purpose is to reveal light in the world through whatever I do,” she tells Shetty, while adding, “You need to be spiritual to be successful. Success is having a spiritual life, period. I wouldn’t be here if I didn’t have one.” Madonna also reflected on her decision to forgive her estranged brother, Christopher Ciccone, as the one year anniversary of his death approaches in October. “I felt so relieved. It was such a load off my back, such a weight that was removed,” she recalled. “To finally be able to be in a room with him and holding his hand — even if he was dying — and saying, ‘I love you and I forgive you.’” (People)