Madonna Returns To Warner Records For New Album In 2026, ‘Confessions On A Dancefloor Pt. 2″

On Thursday (September 18), Madonna announced that she has re-signed with her original label, Warner Records, nearly two decades after leaving. The 67-year-old pop superstar also disclosed that she will release a new album slated for 2026 that will serve as a sequel to her Grammy-winning 2005 record, Confessions on a Dance Floor. “Almost 2 decades later – And it Feels like home with Warner Records!,” Madonna captioned her post, while adding, “Back to music, Back to the Dance Floor. Back to where it all began! COADF- P. 2 🪩 2026.” The pop icon will reunite with producer Stuart Price for the project, with Madonna adding in a statement: “Since the beginning Warner Records has been a real partner with me. I am happy to be reunited and look forward to the future, making music, doing the unexpected while perhaps provoking a few needed conversations.” This deal marks a full-circle moment for the best-selling female artist of all time, following her recent release of Veronica Electronica, a remix album featuring tracks from her 1998 album, Ray of Light. (Billboard)