Madonna Reveals Touching Memorial To Her Mom In Emotional Mother’s Day Post

Madonna shared a deeply emotional Instagram post on Mother’s Day where the Queen of Pop mourned the death of her own mother while paying loving tribute to her memory. Madonna revealed that no one told her that her mom was dying of breast cancer in 1963, when the future singer was only 5 years old. “I stood on stage for 81 shows staring up at the beautiful face of my mother and wondering what she must’ve been thinking as she waved goodbye to me from her hospital window,” revealed Madonna while reflecting on a tender personal moment from her just-finished Celebration Tour. “I stepped into the station wagon and shut the door not knowing it was the last time I’d see her. Nobody told me my mother was dying – I just watched her disintegrate mysteriously and then she disappeared.” (Entertainment Weekly)