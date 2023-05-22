Major Shake Up At Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show

Reports say that a major shake up will occur at Jennifer Hudson's talk show before season two. According to Page Six, one source calls the situation a “bloodbath” and said that Hudson has fired several producers, including one of her executive producers.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the show denied the reports, saying, “these claims are misconstrued.” The source continued, “It’s typical for a show to make adjustments after a debut season, however, nearly 95 percent of the staff and crew are being asked to return.”

It's being reported that Hudson hired her assistant Walter Williams III, and her publicist, Lisa Kasteler as executive producers of the show. Hudson also inherited a few of Ellen DeGeneres' producers.