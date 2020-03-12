Making The Band Final Live Auditions Cancelled Due To Coronavirus

PRPhotos.com

The final live auditions for the upcoming Making the Band reboot has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. According to TMZ, sources close to production said that the final two open casting calls, which was going to be Friday (March 13th) in Charlotte, with judges like DaBaby and March 21st in NYC, with Diddy himself as a judge, have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MTV said in a statement, “As a precautionary measure to ensure the health of our production crew, talent and aspiring artists, all public auditions for MTV’s 'Making the Band' in Charlotte, NC on March 13-14 and New York City on March 21-22 have been canceled. Safety remains our utmost priority, and we’re continuing to defer to health officials and the CDC for guidance.”

However, MTB hopefuls can still submit their auditions online.

Diddy said in a statement, “We want to make sure everyone is safe during these times, so we had to make the decision to cancel the in person casting events. But at the same time, I want to provide opportunity to everyone to audition from their homes. So I’ve put together a team of A&Rs that will be checking #MTBcasting on all social platforms 24/7 to find gems. Everyone be safe!”