Malcolm X’s Family Claims NYPD & FBI Played A Role In His Death

Malcolm X's family has claimed that they have a letter that reveals that the NYPD and FBI were allegedly involved in the civil rights leader's death. According to TMZ, Malcolm X's three daughters spoke out at a news conference this past weekend, asking the Manhattan D.A. to re-open the case and take a look at the new evidence.

The evidence that they have is a letter written by former NYPD officer Raymond Wood, who often worked undercover — confessed on his death bed that he had been instructed by his bosses to get some of Malcolm's security guards arrested in the days leading up to his assassination.

The letter claimed that Wood was told by his bosses to lure a couple guards into committing crimes just days before Malcolm was killed, which then got them taken into custody and away from the Audubon Ballroom on February 21st, 1965. Wood said that had they not been arrested, they would've been handling door security. Wood added that the FBI and NYPD wanted to make sure the people who shot Malcolm could get in easily.

Malcolm's family — who is represented by civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, is asking for the investigation to be re-opened.

The FBI hasn't commented on the latest allegations, but the NYPD has revealed that it's turned over every relevant piece of evidence in the case file to the D.A.'s office.

Malcom was shot 21 times by three gunmen. He was 39.