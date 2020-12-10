Malik Beasley’s Wife Breaks Her Silence

Malik Beasley's wife Montana Yao has spoken out after the Minnesota Timberwolves star was spotted hanging out with Larsa Pippen over the Thanksgiving weekend. Yao — who has since filed for divorce, wrote via Instagram, “Hey, y’all. I just want to say thank you so much for your tremendous love and support during this time. Things have been pretty rough. I’m not going to lie. We were told to leave our family home 10 days ago, and just like you are, I’m pretty confused. There has been no private or public addressing of the situation nor any type of apology. I’m not the type to disclose too much information, but I definitely will if or when I feel it is appropriate.”

She continued, “I mainly want to say, I have never received so many kind words of encouragement and love, and it has really held me up to be strong for not only myself but more importantly for my son. I’m sorry I haven’t been able to respond to each and every one of you, but just know I have read almost every single message, comments, etc. Thank you to all the strong women and mothers who have shared similar stories. Also, thank you to all the men out there who have sent me support and understanding. I’m focusing on healing myself and becoming the best mother I can be at this time. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I’ll be back soon. XO -Montana.”

TL; DR

Malik Beasley's wife Montana Yao has spoken out after the Minnesota Timberwolves star was spotted hanging out with Larsa Pippen over the Thankgiving weekend. Yao — who has since filed for divorce, wrote via Instagram, “Hey, y’all. I just want to say thank you so much for your tremendous love and support during this time. Things have been pretty rough. I’m not going to lie. We were told to leave our family home 10 days ago, and just like you are, I’m pretty confused. There has been no private or public addressing of the situation nor any type of apology. I’m not the type to disclose too much information, but I definitely will if or when I feel it is appropriate.”