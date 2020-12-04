Malik Beasley’s Wife Files For Divorce

Malik Beasley's wife Montana Yao has filed for divorce, days after photos of Malik and Larsa Pippen went viral. An insider told E! News, “Montana filed for a divorce the day she saw the photos. Montana never cheated, and it's not in her character. She's not dating anybody. She's a family person. She's focusing on taking care of her son with her parents. They are quarantining together. Her son is her first priority.”

Meanwhile, the insider also revealed that Beasley and Larsa “have been texting for weeks now and had been making several plans to see each other.” The insider also alleged that Larsa knew Malik was married, but the Minnesota Timberwolves star “played it off that him and Montana were having issues and ending their marriage.”

The source said, “She thought Malik was in the process of ending his marriage and she wasn't doing anything wrong by hanging out with him. Larsa and Malik are still in touch and are planning to see each other again when the news blows over.”