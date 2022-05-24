Home » R&B News » Man Arrested After Threatening To Blow Up Tyler Perry Studios

A man was arrested in Atlanta after he threatened to blow up Tyler Perry studios. According to TMZ, the man, who has been identified as Cole Arrasheed, called the studio and became unhinged after he wasn't allowed to speak to Perry directly. He was eventually blocked from calling the studios.

Arrasheed called back and left a voicemail, threatening to blow the studio. Tyler Perry Studios took the threat seriously and contacted the authorities, who was able to contact Arrasheed. He was arrested for making terroristic threats against the studio on May 13th. After being booked into Fulton County Jail, Cole was later released on a $5k bond.

