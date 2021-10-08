Man Who Allegedly Burglarized Rihanna And Christina Milian’s Homes Sentenced To 9 Years

PRPhotos.com

A man accused of burglarizing Rihanna and Christina Milian's home has been sentenced to nine years in prison. In 2018, authorities determined that 19-year-old Tyress Williams — along with a group of others, were responsible for breaking into the homes. According to The Daily Mail, one person would knock on the front door of a residence to establish whether or not someone was home, while the person's accomplices would sneak in through a back window.

Williams pleaded no contest to the charges of first-degree burglary. The fates of the others has not been reported.