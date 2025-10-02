Mariah Carey Addresses Longstanding Feud With Eminem And ‘8 Mile’ Casting Rumors

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Mariah Carey took part in a “Plead the Fifth” segment with host Andy Cohen, where the pop icon addressed her longstanding feud with Eminem. Carey confirmed the persistent rumors that Eminem once asked her to play his mother in the 2002 film 8 Mile, even though she is only four years older than the rap superstar. “From what I heard there is truth to that,” Carey admitted, while adding, “But I don’t think that he actually… well, who knows who approached who.” The role in the hit film ultimately went to Kim Basinger, but rumors circulated that Carey and Em dated around that time. Cohen dug deeper into the backstory by asking, “But did that ignite the beef?,” with Carey giving an elusive response, “Um, no. I mean, maybe. It depends what he’s thinking. I really don’t care. Like, whatever he’s said, then I’m that, fine. Not really. But that’s a rap lyric.” (Billboard)