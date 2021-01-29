Mariah Carey And Shawn Mendes Share Their Gratitude On Instagram

PRPhotos.com

Charlie Puth and Mariah Carey both want to know one thing: What Mariah Carey songs are Shawn Mendes into right now?

The “Treat You Better” singer shared his appreciation for many things Wednesday (January 27th). He wrote, “Grateful. The sun, coffee, my health, my family, old Mariah Carey songs, music, humans!!!”‘ under a post of himself with his arms out, on a field.

Not only did Carey join Puth in asking what tracks he was grateful for, but she joined Mendes m in sharing her gratitude on Instagram.

The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer struck the same pose and echoed his caption, “Grateful. The sun, tea, my health, my family, old Shawn Mendes songs, music, humans!!!”