Home » R&B News » Mariah Carey And Shawn Mendes Share Their Gratitude On Instagram

Mariah Carey And Shawn Mendes Share Their Gratitude On Instagram

PRPhotos.com
PRPhotos.com
Posted on

Charlie Puth and Mariah Carey both want to know one thing: What Mariah Carey songs are Shawn Mendes into right now?

The “Treat You Better” singer shared his appreciation for many things Wednesday (January 27th). He wrote, “Grateful. The sun, coffee, my health, my family, old Mariah Carey songs, music, humans!!!”‘ under a post of himself with his arms out, on a field.

Not only did Carey join Puth in asking what tracks he was grateful for, but she joined Mendes m in sharing her gratitude on Instagram.

The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer struck the same pose and echoed his caption, “Grateful. The sun, tea, my health, my family, old Shawn Mendes songs, music, humans!!!”

Related Articles

Celebrity Gossip: Laverne Cox, Queen Elizabeth, KUWTK and More!
Industry News: Ryan Reynolds, Norman Lear, The Sandman and More!
Asian Representation Questioned in ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’
Industry News: Kristen Stewart, Cloris Leachman, Jamie Dornan and More!
Celebrity Gossip: Cannes, Bridgerton, Ruby Rose and More!
Carey Mulligan, Zendaya Talk Feminist Rage