Mariah Carey Announces 2025 Las Vegas “Christmastime” Residency

On Monday (September 15), Mariah Carey announced the dates and details of her 2025 holiday residency, Mariah Carey’s Christmastime in Vegas. The run of festive shows are set to take place at Dolby Live at Park MGM from November 28 through December 13. The five-time Grammy winner, known as the Queen of Christmas and famed for her iconic holiday hit, “All I Want for Christmas Is You,” announced the 10-show run on Instagram by writing, “Excited to bring Christmastime to the Dolby Live at Park MGM in Vegas! 💕💕” Tickets go on-sale to the general public on Saturday (September 20), with presales launching on Wednesday (September 17). Following her successful The Celebration of Mimi Live In Las Vegas residencies in 2024 and 2025, Carey continues to captivate audiences, and was recently honored with MTV’s prestigious Video Vanguard Award in recognition of her legendary career and enduring impact on pop and holiday music. (Billboard)