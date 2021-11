PRPhotos.com

During a recent interview, Mariah Carey was asked about Nick Cannon's children and she completely avoided the question. During the interview, Kevin Frazier of Entertainment Tonight asked Mariah if her twins Morrocan and Monroe would be spending time with their "step" siblings.

Mariah responded, "Is it step? I don't think it's step if you're not married to the person. I don't know about that."

She added, "That's a different interview for you." Both Mariah and Kevin then laughed.