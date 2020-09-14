Mariah Carey Brings ‘Save The Day’ To The 2020 US Open Women’s Final

PRPhotos.com

Mariah Carey’s new song “Save the Day” made its way to the 2020 US Open Women’s Final, for which she filmed a special performance that aired on Saturday.

The TV debut of her Lauryn Hill-assisted hit, filmed at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, showed Carey sitting atop a classy blue car, watching footage of notable women’s tennis players as she sang.

Her appearance kicked off ESPN’s coverage of the championship event, with Naomi Osaka going up against Victoria Azarenka.

For the first time in US Open history, Mimi’s video performance, which incorporates footage of the most notable players in women’s tennis history, was filmed on the grounds of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center days before the US Open began on August 31st.