Mariah Carey Celebrates 90 Weeks Atop Billboard Hot 100

Another week, another milestone for Mariah Carey. She has now officially reached the #1 spot on Billboard Hot 100­­­, 90 times throughout her career. She posted on Instagram, “I can’t even handle this news.. I’m jumping up and down in the snow..! Meanwhile Cha Cha is swimming around and Mutley is howling like a kid running around in circles feeling our energy.”

The news of 90 #1’s came as “All I want For Christmas Is You” topped the U.S. charts for its 11th total week.

As if that’s not enough records to break, the song also just had its biggest streaming day in global Spotify history with a 21.26 million streams on the platform.

