Mariah Carey Celebrates ‘Obsessed’ Anniversary With Hilarious Video

Mariah Carey gifted fans with a video online, making fun of all the cleaning she did during the pandemic. Along with a mock-up video of her song, “Obsessed,” she wrote: “Just for laughs… from last year's lockdown when all I did was wipe things down. Happy Anniversary Obsessed.”

In the clip, Carey is seen in a pink robe, with giant curlers in her hair and her face covered by a green detox mask, constantly wiping germs off a mirror. Occasionally she switches back to the glammed up star with full hair and makeup.

This year marks Mariah Carey’s 30th year in the music business.

