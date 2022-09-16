Home » R&B News » Mariah Carey Celebrating 25th Anniversary Of ‘Butterfly’ Album

Mariah Carey Celebrating 25th Anniversary Of ‘Butterfly’ Album

Posted on

Mariah Carey has announced a celebration in support of the 25th anniversary of her album Butterfly.

Calling it her favorite and most personal album, she says the anniversary edition released today (9-16) includes a deluxe reissue of the 1997 LP with eight new bonus tracks left over from the original sessions.

There’s a documentary on the making of the album, plus videos for “Honey” and “The Roof (Back in Time)” now in 4K.

Carey told Variety, “When I made that album, I was leaving a point in my life that was extremely stifling and I had to go through an actual metamorphosis to become a grown woman who was strong enough to get out of that situation. It was me breaking through, to become free enough to fly.”

Later this month, Carey is set to headline the 10th annual Global Citizen Festival in New York City along with Metallica, Usher, the Jonas Brothers, Måneskin, Charlie Puth, and Rosalía.

TL;DR:

Mariah Carey has announced a celebration in support of the 25th anniversary of her album Butterfly. The anniversary edition released today (9-16) includes a deluxe reissue of the 1997 LP with eight new bonus tracks left over from the original sessions.

Related Articles

R. Kelly Convicted On Six Counts Of Child Pornography Charges
Nick Cannon Welcomes 11th Child With Model Lanisha Cole
John Legend Debuts ‘Wonder Woman’ Video On Wedding Anniversary
Letitia Wright Says She Could Hear Chadwick Boseman On The Set Of ‘Black Panther 2’
Armie Hammer Accuser Calls ‘House of Hammer’ Inappropriate
Report: Gisele Bundchen And Tom Brady Are On The Rocks Because Of His Return To The NFL