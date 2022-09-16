Mariah Carey Celebrating 25th Anniversary Of ‘Butterfly’ Album

Mariah Carey has announced a celebration in support of the 25th anniversary of her album Butterfly.

Calling it her favorite and most personal album, she says the anniversary edition released today (9-16) includes a deluxe reissue of the 1997 LP with eight new bonus tracks left over from the original sessions.

There’s a documentary on the making of the album, plus videos for “Honey” and “The Roof (Back in Time)” now in 4K.

Carey told Variety, “When I made that album, I was leaving a point in my life that was extremely stifling and I had to go through an actual metamorphosis to become a grown woman who was strong enough to get out of that situation. It was me breaking through, to become free enough to fly.”

Later this month, Carey is set to headline the 10th annual Global Citizen Festival in New York City along with Metallica, Usher, the Jonas Brothers, Måneskin, Charlie Puth, and Rosalía.

