Mariah Carey Did Not Have A Personal Relationship With Ex-Fiance James Packer

In a new interview with The Guardian, Mariah Carey revealed why she left some of her past high-profile relationships out of her new memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey.

The Grammy winner said, “If it was a relationship that mattered, it's in the book. If not, it didn't occur.”

One such relationship that “didn't occur” was with her ex-fiancé, 53-year-old Australian businessman James Packer. According to Carey, the two “did not have a physical relationship.”

The couple was engaged for 10 months in 2016. Packer spoke about their broken engagement to The Australian in 2017 saying, “She was kind, exciting and fun. Mariah is a woman of substance. But it was a mistake for her and a mistake for me.”